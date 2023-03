Important – ME or My’self’

What is truly Important (or have to be) to One?



A. My’self’ (i.e. Psych, Physic, Ideas, Stories, Desires, Universe, Forms, Limitations, Duality, Pleasure-Pain, Beauty-Beast, Life-Death, gods-demons, Goodness-Evil, etc.)



B. ME (i.e. GOD, Father, Shunyata, Brahman, Tao, etc.)



If so, why?

Viswa Feb 17, 2023

