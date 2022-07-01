Schisms, Reforms

Schisms, reform movements, “Back to the roots”, and giving relevance in ancient teachings by reinterpreting them in the context of modernity – the lifecycle of religious and spiritual traditions is complex, and often leads to offshoots that develop in their own right.



Whether Deuteronomy and Exodus; Christianity, Judaism and Paganism; Mahavira, the Buddha, and Vedic religion; Mahayana and Theravada Buddhism; The Valdensians, Hussites, Lutherans, Zwingli&Calvin and the Roman Catholic Church; Enlightenment and the Occult Revival; Twelver Shia Islam and the Babi&Baha’i faiths; Scientology, Wicca and Thelema…



Do you see these movements as desirable, or inevitable, or destructive? Do you think the forces that express themselves are divinely guided or inspired, or rather the consequence of human misunderstanding accreting over original clarity?



How do you view the unfolding of religious variety?

