What Am I?

by

I would like to pose a philosophical question to everyone.

If I do not believe in external deities, but I do believe in my GodSelf (i.e. Higher Self/Psyche/Soul) as the one and only God that we can ever come to know.

Do you consider me a Theist or an Atheist?

Amir Alzzalam Oct 1, 2023

