Are you afraid of interfaith?

by

I know myself, in theory, if I where allowed, I am easily one of those persons who could sit down towards mecca to meditate in a Sari in church chanting in sanskrit or pali. This is my idea of humbleness and respect and I find that all religions are teaching the message of love.



I am not new age per se, but I see no reason to restrict oneself into one single dogmatic way of learning or practicing religion. I litterally love religion as much as I love science and philosophy and all of my theosophical books and I spend my time exploring it wholeheartedly.



What kind of person are you? Are you afraid of the interfaith aspect of life, or do you embrace it?

(Discussion in ‘Belief and Spirituality‘ started by _Hermes_, Aug 20, 2022)

Visit thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20303/