Can there be a truth so great, that possibly even God could not do anything greater?

Could God love each and every one of us as he loves himself? Could God love us more than he loves himself?

Here is a childlike and yet profound way to challenge the power of the greatest commandments; when looking for one single purpose that might impel God to create the universe and life. Before the creation of the universe began, imagine God looking out into the vast empty void of space. He might think, he have the power to create anything he likes, what is the greatest good thing that God can create?

God could create all the stars and planets and be the supreme builder. He could create plants; and be the finest gardener. God could create the animal kingdom; and be the complete farmer. God could create children in his own image, making God the greatest Father. Can God create anything greater than children in his own image?

God could love each and everyone of his children as he loves himself. Can there be any greater reason to have children? Could God love us more than he loves himself?

In a way, God loves us more than he loves himself, because he was willing to send his Son to die for us. In a contradicting way, God knows that he is the greatest being in the universe and retains the power of heaven or hell over us.

Could there be any greater purpose for God to create the universe and life?

What greatest purpose could God set mankind?

We cannot love God as we love ourselves, because that would bring God down to our level, so we have the greatest commandment to love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength. If God loves everyone as he loves himself, we are given the second greatest commandment to do likewise. Should we treat everyone as if they are God’s children? Matthew 25:31, The Sheep and the Goats

Did the greatest commandments have a greatest meaning for God first, before he gave them to us?

When you ask the question; why did Christ say they are the greatest commandment, can it possibly be because Jesus – God cannot do anything greater?

We can marvel at the great attention to detail that is evident in everything from the microscopic cells of life and right up to the giant structures of galaxies. Can you find any greater single purpose for all this to exist? Challenge the above statements in your mind in an honest way, test them I do not wish to claim ownership or any kind of copyright from these words, they are given freely for you to do as you see fit.

This is only a collection of words to challenge the mind to think, I do not pretend to understand the meaning, or to make any claims of truth from these words. They are written without any qualifications, authority, or any conscious revelations from God.

I have sent this to you in the hope that if you should read it, that it may inspire you in some way, then you may also find it worthy to pass onto others who may also pray, meditate on and challenge these words further. My hopes are that they may help to inspire unity, interfaith relations and world peace in some way.

God’s blessings be with you,

EricPH Jul 24, 2023

Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20733/