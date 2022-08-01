Did Most Early Christians Believe The Divinity of Christ?

@Thomas @muhammad_isa @juantoo3 @Tone Bristow-Stagg others …

This is spin-off from recent threads about the Arian movement and the Nicean Council, trying to focus in upon the central issue, which seems to be whether or not Christian belief in the divinity of Christ the Son, was already THE mainstream belief amongst early Christians, long before the ‘trinity’ as most today understand it, was officially rubber-stamped at Nicea?



Prior to Nicea, did most early Christians accept the divinity of the Son? Or did they not?



Was the belief in the divinity of the Son already mainstream with early Christians, before the Nicea Council in AD 325? Or was Rome responsible for basically imposing upon early Christians a belief in the divinity of Christ?

