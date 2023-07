John’s Gospel

by

This is the first verse I have heard quoted

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.



However, I was shown the JW’s version(NWT) and it says

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was a god.





Is the NWT saying that the Word is minor to God?

Craz 30/07/2023

Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20742/#post-379360