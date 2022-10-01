Question about the name of God

by

The copy of the New Testament that I have sometimes used is printed by The Society for distributing the Hebrew Scriptures.

It is written both in English and Hebrew.

Up until today I have only read the English, however I was viewing some discussions about using one of God’s names(YHVH) and decided to look at the Hebrew version of the NT.

I opened I randomly on several pages and found that Elohim was used and couldn’t find any use of YHVH.

Are there any reasons why this is so? (I’m curious)

or

Did I miss something?

Craz Yesterday at 10:37 PM

