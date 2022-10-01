Mystery Babylon Identified in Just Two Verses

by

Mystery Babylon can be identified by using only two verses…



Verse #1:

Revelation 18:24

“And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.”



The above verse is referring to Mystery Babylon. In her was found Blood. Said Blood was that of all that were slain. Easy enough to understand. Or is it?



A few questions arise…





Is the word ‘Blood’ literal, as in the Blood that flows through our bodies?

Does ‘all’ really mean all, as in everyone since Adam and Eve?

Is Mystery Babylon an actual Woman that goes around drinking people’s Blood?

Because a literal interpretation sounds too strange and unlikely to most people, a symbolic meaning is wrongfully assumed. Unfortunately, this has caused the identity of Mystery Babylon to remain a Mystery to just about everyone on the planet… until now.



The answer to the questions is *yes*. Therefore, a literal interpretation will be applied to Revelation 18:24 so that we may finally identify who Mystery Babylon Truly is. And since Mystery Babylon drank the Blood of those slain since the Creation, we can immediately discard modern entities such as the Papacy, Rome, United States, UN, etc. as being our Woman of Mystery.



Now, if we are lucky, all we need to do is look for the very first person who was slain to see if Mystery Babylon was drinking their Blood during that time. Did God make this easy for us? We all know that Abel was the first to be slain, so let us try Genesis 4 to see if we can find anyone drinking Abel’s Blood…



Verse #2:

Genesis 4:11

“And now art thou cursed from the earth, which hath opened her mouth to receive thy brother’s blood from thy hand”



And there we have it. Mystery Babylon was there on the scene to receive the Blood of the first person who was ever slain. We now have her identified from just two verses.



Mystery Babylon is none other than Mother Earth.



And, because the Bible does not contradict itself, we know that this fact will hold True all throughout the Word of God.

