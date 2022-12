Nietzsche

by

In a recent thread, @Ahanu mentioned having read certain texts of Nietzsche very carefully on the recommendation of a roommate.



Since I only casually read “The Gay Science” and “Thus Spoke Zarathustra”, decades ago, and admittedly for the shock value (I was a believer back then), I would like to have a more in-depth discussion of his work, and learn from those who know his works.

(Cino Nov 5, 2022)

View Thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20435/