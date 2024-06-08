Prayer without G!d or supernatural intervention

by

prayer, an act of communication by humans with the sacred or holy—God, the gods, the transcendent realm, or supernatural powers. Found in all religions in all times, prayer may be a corporate or personal act utilizing various forms and techniques.

I’m going with transcendent realm…A transcendent realm is a realm that is beyond the physical and material universe, and is often associated with divine consciousness, absolute truth, or ultimate reality.

I’m going with ultimate reality.

The way I see it…for me…prayer is an act, an attempt to change my mind, encourage me to work to change some current position or perspective…to shine light on solutions to my dilemma … or perceived dilemma.

Pray but move your feet. In my life I do not believe prayer can do anything without me acting on it. I do not expect to be able to bend the universe to my will…or expect any supernatural force or entity to come to my rescue.

I use concepts of meditation and prayer to examine situations I have put myself in and explore ways to change them and strive not for the best for me, but the best for all, or maybe most, or some, but more than me.

If it is to be it is up to me…used to be my mantra…but I have learned how much I benefit from the good works of others…all the time, in every aspect of my life, the food I eat, the place I live, the cars I travel in, the events I go to…are a culmination of human effort put forth for my benefit humans that do not know me in China assemble computers and cellphones that make this missive possible…and they are only the last in a chain of scientists, entrepreneurs, philosophers and laborers who have literally moved mountains to make all this possible today…they are my unknown unsung heroes, my gods who have created my world…they have lived (and most have died) for my, our benefit, they are who I revere and am thankful for.

I go into prayer not to beseech some spirit to affect my health or wealth…but to find a place of calm and acceptance for my current situation and seek what I can do to change it.

I go into prayer to calm my anxious mind that contemplates the worst, that has a tendency to blame others for my current misfortune. … and either find and begin the steps to change…or the acceptance of what is.

I feel blessed in the face of the turmoil that is going on in our world and in my body, blessed that the pain and troubles exist…and so yet do I.

I am grateful that I can express and explore my feelings and beliefs here…

Love you all, and my wish is you find the same solace in your beliefs as I do in my nonbelief.

wil May 31, 2024

Visit Thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/21151/