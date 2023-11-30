Terrorism and the forces of evil.



Like many of you, I suspect, I have been mulling over the purpose of terrorism in the process of reality and evolution.

The best I have, is that the purpose of the terrorist is to inspire hatred. Once a person allows themselves to hate, they are blocked from spiritual development – the aim of evil forces. It’s a devilish trick.

I would be interested in other views, and also in recommended spiritual technologies to extricate ourselves from this kind of trap.

Aerist Nov 11, 2023

