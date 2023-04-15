The Lake of Fire (Tophet/Gehenna) is the Moment of Conception

by

Most Christians believe that the Lake of Fire is the ‘end of the story’ when it comes to the ultimate fate of the Unsaved. Moreover, these poor unfortunate Souls are said to either ‘burn for infinity’ or they are ‘annihilated’.

Neither are true according to the Bible. When all of the evidence is taken into account, what we find is that the Lake of Fire is simply one step, in a series of steps, in an overall process that has to do with the Moment of Conception.

Let us take a look at some of the evidence…

Psalms 139:15 (King James Version)

“My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth .”

The above verse is describing how you and I were ‘curiously wrought’ in our Mother’s belly, from conception to birth. But look closely. Instead of saying ‘womb’, ‘belly’ or something similar, we are said to be made in the ‘lowest parts of the Earth’. It is well understood in Christianity that the ‘lowest parts of the Earth’ is a reference to a place called ‘Hell’. Even non-Christians are familiar with this concept. Thus, the verse is teaching that we are born from Hell. How did we get there?

Here is another piece of evidence…

Matthew 23:15 (King James Version)

“Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.”

Note that the above verse is Jesus speaking. If we understand the verse to be literal, as we should, then children are literally being born from Hell. This theme is found all throughout the Bible, yet Christians are told not to take these verses literally. In other words, ignore them as they do not fit the Church narrative of ‘infinite torments’.

Something interesting about the word ‘Hell’ in Matthew 12:15 is that the original Greek word is ‘Gehenna’…

https://biblehub.com/greek/1067.htm

Definition: Gehenna, a valley west and South of Jerusalem, also a symbolic name for the final place of punishment of the ungodly

Usage: Gehenna, and originally the name of a valley or cavity near Jerusalem, a place underneath the earth, a place of punishment for evil.

Gehenna , Tophet and the Lake of Fire are synonymous with one another. Thus, if we wish to gain a greater understanding of the Lake of Fire, we must study Gehenna and Tophet. We can do this by examining the verses they are used in…

2 Kings 23:10 (King James Version)

“And he defiled Topheth , which is in the valley of the children of Hinnom , that no man might make his son or his daughter to pass through the fire to Molech .”

The Valley of the Children of Hinnom (Gehenna) is where they would sacrifice to a god named Molech. Look closely at the verse. You will see that the children do not stay in the fire and ‘burn for infinity’. They pass through . Thus, the Unsaved ‘pass through’ the Lake of Fire and go to the next step in the process. That next step is Molech. According to the Bible, Molech is synonymous with the Golden Calf of Exodus. The Golden Calf is Hathor, the Mother Goddess of the Egyptians.

Hathor’s depiction is a Uterus at the Moment of Conception , disguised as a part cow, part human hybrid…

https://youtube.com/watch?v=J0m0zJSEFK0%3Fwmode%3Dopaque

Hat – Hor = Womb of Horus.

Long story short, the Unsaved pass through the Lake of Fire into the Womb or Moment of Conception.

Is there more evidence of this? Of course. Again, this is found all over the Bible…

Isaiah 30:33 (King James Version)

“For Tophet is ordained of old; yea, for the king it is prepared; he hath made it deep and large: the pile thereof is fire and much wood; the breath of the LORD, like a stream of brimstone, doth kindle it.”

The word Tophet in the above verse is translated as ‘Hearth’ in this translation…

Isaiah 30:33 (JPS Tanakh 1917)

“For a hearth is ordered of old; Yea, for the king it is prepared, Deep and large; The pile thereof is fire and much wood; The breath of the LORD, like a stream of brimstone, doth kindle it.”

Why Hearth? It turns out that the word ‘Tophet’ was a name for the Goddess of the Hearth. Her name was Hestia, sister of Hades…

“ Hestia is a goddess of the first Olympian generation. She is the eldest daughter of the Titans Rhea and Cronus, and sister to Demeter, Hades , Hera, Poseidon, and Zeus.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hestia

Note that the word ‘Hades’ is found at least ten times in the Bible. Thus, it is no surprise that his sister, Hestia, would be found as well.

Where did the word ‘Hestia’ come from? That name came from the phrase ‘Esh-Jah’ or ‘Fire of YHWH’. This was the ‘Everlasting Fire’ that was to perpetually burn in the Brazen Altar…

Leviticus 6:13 (King James Version)

“The fire shall ever be burning upon the altar; it shall never go out.”

The Brazen Altar has many correlations to the Lake of Fire. Thus, Hestia is the Everlasting Fire of the Lake of Fire…

Matthew 25:41 (King James Version)

“Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire , prepared for the devil and his angels”

Why is this important? Hestia later became Vesta. Here we see Tophet being linked to Vesta in this old Lexicon…

An Hebrew and English lexicon, without points … To this work are prefixed an Hebrew and a Chaldie grammar, without points by Parkhurst, John, 1728-1797

So what did Vesta look like?

“The myths depicting Vesta and her priestesses were few; the most notable of them were tales of miraculous impregnation of a virgin priestess by a phallus appearing in the flames of the sacred hearth — the manifestation of the goddess combined with a male supernatural being.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vesta_(mythology)

Yep. Hestia/Vesta/Tophet/Lake of Fire, is the Moment of Conception.

And, in case you have not connected all of the dots, the Lake of Fire is the portal to Reincarnation. Now you know!

Base12 15/04/2023

Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20589/#post-371992