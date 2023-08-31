The Mystery of God’s Will Unfolding in this Matrix

by

The concept that God is unknowable, Almighty, beyond our understanding and comprehensive capacity is embraced by many people of many Faiths.



The concept that God sends Messengers to impart His Will to humanity has been a concept that has been given from around the AD 622 with the Message given by Muhammad in the Quran.



Observation of the God given Message indicates to us that God does not compel us to embrace the given Messengers, that it is a choice we get to make. Also using logic and reason we can also see how the given Message unfolds over time, and how the warnings given in those Messages also become manifest over time and become and undisputed proof to those that embrace the Messengers.



I offer an Example of this process from what Baha’u’llah offered to Pope Pius IX in the mid 1800’s.



The Monks were addressed by God in this Message as follows.



“….Say: O concourse of monks! Seclude not yourselves in your churches and cloisters. Come ye out of them by My leave, and busy, then, yourselves with what will profit you and others. Thus commandeth you He Who is the Lord of the Day of Reckoning. Seclude yourselves in the stronghold of My love. This, truly, is the seclusion that befitteth you, could ye but know it. He that secludeth himself in his house is indeed as one dead. It behoveth man to show forth that which will benefit mankind. He that bringeth forth no fruit is fit for the fire. Thus admonisheth you your Lord; He, verily, is the Mighty, the Bountiful. Enter ye into wedlock, that after you another may arise in your stead. We, verily, have forbidden you lechery, and not that which is conducive to fidelity. Have ye clung unto the promptings of your nature, and cast behind your backs the statutes of God? Fear ye God, and be not of the foolish. But for man, who, on My earth, would remember Me, and how could My attributes and My names be revealed? Reflect, and be not of them that have shut themselves out as by a veil from Him, and were of those that are fast asleep. He that married not could find no place wherein to abide, nor where to lay His head, by reason of what the hands of the treacherous had wrought. His holiness consisted not in the things ye have believed and imagined, but rather in the things which belong unto Us. Ask, that ye may be made aware of His station which hath been exalted above the vain imaginings of all the peoples of the earth. Blessed are they that understand….”



This is given without compulsion, every Monk can read this and accept if it is from God or it is not. Yet now it is recorded, God knows all and this was not embraced by the Monks.



Fast forward and hindsight is now our most logical tool. We can ask how wise those commands were when we look at the controversy that has plagued the Church over the last 40 or so years. All could have been different, the Monks could have married.



This is but one example. There are many.



Regards Tony

Tony Bristow-Stagg 31/08/2023

Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20774/