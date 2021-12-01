The Return

by

Thought a would share a post from a friend from Facebook. This is from the page called “The Shirt”. The Shirt is printed with 1260AH=1844D=1BE



The topic to discuss will be this quote from FB “The Shirt”



“The Return …”



Read Micah 5:2 King James Version, and understand what it is saying:



. “But thou, Bethlehem Ephrata, though little among the clans of Judah, out of thee shall come forth to Me, He Who is to be Ruler of Israel; He Whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting….”

. . Micah 5:2 King James Version



. . “He Whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting…” Who appears from Age to Age, in diverse human identity, never the same DNA Identity, but the One Who Returns from Age to Age, born as a baby to a mother each time…



. He wasn’t known to us as Jesus prior to Mary giving birth…

Yet He said: ” Before Abraham was, I am.”

He was not known to us as Jesus in His previous Manifestations …



It is the Universal Manifestation of God Who appears in diverse human attire. It was not the DNA Identity of Elijah Who Returned as John the Baptist, but the Spiritual Identity again appearing with a similar Mission.



. “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No man comes to the Father but by Me.”I

. Jesus



“… by Me… ” is meant the Eternal Manifestation of God, Who appears from Age to Age… “Whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting…”



.. “I am the Way, and the Master who watches in silence; thy friend and thy shelter, and thy abode of peace. I am the beginning and the middle and the end of all things; their seed of Eternity, their Treasure supreme.”

. Krishna



. “This indeed is the Way—there is no other—for the purification of one’s vision. Follow this Way. I have taught you the Way… making the effort is your affair.”

. Buddha



“This is the Way of thy Lord, leading straight: We have detailed the signs for those who receive admonition. For them will be a home of peace in the presence of their Lord: He will be their friend, because they practised (righteousness).”

. Muhammad



. “This is the Way of God for all the inhabitants of earth and heaven and all that lieth betwixt them.”

. The Bab



. “He hath manifested unto men the Day Stars of His divine guidance, the Symbols of His divine unity, and hath ordained the knowledge of these sanctified Beings to be identical with the knowledge of His own Self. Whoso recognizeth Them hath recognized God. Whoso hearkeneth unto Their call, hath hearkened unto the voice of God, and whoso testifieth to the truth of Their revelation, hath testified to the truth of God Himself….

. Every one of Them is the Way of God that connecteth this world with the realms above….

. They are the Manifestations of God amidst men, the evidences of His Truth, and the signs of His glory.”

. Baha’u’llah



. “Blessed is he who recognizes Him in this, His new attire.”

. Baha’u’llah



So always happy to discuss this.



Regards Tony

(Discussion in ‘Belief and Spirituality‘ started by Tone Bristow-Stagg, Aug 25, 2022)

Visit thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20308/