The Second Coming of Christ 1945 – a new interpretation

by

Greetings brothers and sisters,

Please consider the spiritual message of this YouTube video offering a new interpretation of the Second Coming of Christ, based on events of the mid-twentieth century. I would be very interested any comments you may have.

In peace,

Autogenes

[MEDIA=youtube]LI9LAgJBnfE[/MEDIA]

I created this video to convey an idea I once had about the Second Coming of Christ, based on the synchronicity of three events:

– The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945

– The discovery of the Nag Hammadi Library in December 1945

– The discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls in the winter if 1946-47.

In this interpretation, the manuscript discoveries are not accidents but spiritual events, whereby Jesus reveals himself and his lost teachings at Nag Hammadi, and the lost roots of Christianity at Qumran.

The interpretation is based on Matthew 24: 27-28:

For as the lightning cometh out of the east,

and shineth even unto the west;

so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

For wheresoever the carcass is,

there will the eagles be gathered together.

Autogenes 9/09/2023

