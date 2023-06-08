Wild speculation

by

Does anybody wonder over the fact that Jesus Christ offered Himself as the ‘Paschal Lamb’ (cf 1 Corinthians 5:7), the ‘perfect sacrifice’ – “And by that will we have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.” (Hebrews 10:10) – “For by a single offering he has perfected for all time those who are being sanctified.” (Hebrews 10″14).



And that within a generation the practice of Sacrifice would cease …

Thomas 8/06/2023

Visit thread: https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20677/