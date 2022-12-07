You are a bad man/woman in God’s eyes!

When compared to the sins of someone like Saddam Hussein, your sins might seem small in your own eyes. You might think to yourself, I am really a nice guy/gal. You might think your life is pretty okay and most likely you will make it to heaven. After all, you never steal, never commit murder and is faithful to your spouse. Dear friend, when a child rapist compares himself or herself to someone like Hitler or Saddam Hussein, he will think of himself as a nice guy. But, is he really nice? Anyone will tell you a child rapist is a horrible man. Yet, compared to someone like Hitler or Saddam Hussein, he will seem a saint in his own eyes.



It is the same for yourself. When you compare your morality with a child rapist, you might think of yourself as a nice guy/gal. But what if you compare yourself with the holiness of God? God, who is perfectly righteous and holy consider telling a lie a terrible sin. Do you ever tell a lie? If you do, that takes away any nice guy/gal image you may think to portray yourself in God’s eyes. God look at you as a bad guy/gal because you tell a lie. That is because compared to your morality, God’s morality is so much higher. God keeps all His promises and never tells a lie. You are a liar and that means, in God’s eyes, you deserve to go to hell. God, who is perfectly just, cannot spare you from hell just like how you, who think you are a nice guy/gal, cannot spare a child rapist from jail and how a child rapist, with still some conscience in himself, cannot spare someone like Saddam Hussein or Hitler from the justice he deserves.



Therefore, even if you never steal or murder or commit adultery, as long as you ever tell a lie or break a promise or disappoint your father/mother, you are heading for hell. You are not going to heaven as you might think. And hell, I tell you, is a terrible place. It is a place of extreme heat and utter thirst. Nothing in your life, no matter how bad it is, can be compared to hell.



So, what can you do to avoid hell? Well, Jesus is the answer. Jesus, the only man on earth who never tell a lie or break a promise or commits any sin, and the only man who deserved to make it to heaven on His own merit, came down to earth 2000 years ago to die for your sins. He chose to die in your place that you might live in what is His place.



However, to avoid hell, you have to make the free choice to accept Jesus as your savior. You need to confess your sins to God, accept that you cannot make it to heaven on your own merit and invite Jesus into your life as your savior.



That way, when God looks at you, He no longer sees your sins but Jesus’ righteousness. Jesus had traded place with you. God cannot punish sin twice. Since He punished your sins by punishing Jesus, He will never punish you. Your sins had been placed on Jesus when He died on the cross for you. When God looks at you now, He sees a holy man/woman, one who deserves to make it to heaven. You have moved from eternal death in hell to eternal life in heaven.



Won’t you accept Jesus into your life before it is too late? If you want to accept Jesus, say out loud and mean it, “Father, I confess I am a sinner. I accept Jesus into my life as my savior. From now on, I will do my best to obey your will in my life. Thank you for sending Jesus to die on the cross for me.” Have you prayed that prayer? If so, congratulation, you are now a perfect man/woman in God’s eyes. Find a good church where the members love Jesus to continue your journey with God.



And I will meet you in heaven one day, my beloved brother/sister-in Christ!

(chongjasmine 7/12/2022)

