Atheists on Interfaith site?

“Do not be too quick to condemn the man who no longer believes in God: for it is perhaps your own coldness and avarice and mediocrity and materialism and selfishness that have chilled his faith.”

— Thomas Merton

wil, Sep 24, 2022

