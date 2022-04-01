Do You Believe?

I just watched a beautiful, beautiful Christian faith film called, “Do You Believe?” (2015)



The theme of it shows people who decided to not just believe in God, but also put into practice Jesus’ teachings in actions as Jesus says: “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.”



It showed people in different stories that later intertwined with the others. It’s also quite the tearjerker, and extremely well made. The actors were brilliant and each portrayed characters you really cared about.



Well known actors are in the film: Sean Astin, Mira Sorvino, Lee Majors, Cybil Shepherd, Ted McGinley, Brian Bosworth.



When people really, truly stand by their faith, it can be very challenging. I won’t give it all away, but not everyone had happy endings but the ones that didn’t, they never regretted what they did in their actions toward others as they stood firm in their faith, not just in belief, but in action as well.



I plan on looking at my Yoga beliefs (yamas and niyamas) very carefully, very mindfully again and checking myself making sure I am truly, faithfully doing in action what I believe. Where I can do better and not just look at the tenets in a shallow way, but in a deep, committed way. Like not stealing doesn’t mean just not robbing people; it also means not stealing time from work—taking longer breaks than one should for instance. Looking at things in a deeper, more discerning way.



I am so glad I saw this film.

Krisha Mitra Das Dec 14, 2020

