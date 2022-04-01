What would the world be like without Jesus?

by

Merry Christmas all!



So this question is specifically in the Christian section to allow folks who are followers of Jesus to respond. (Feel free to start another one not in the christian coral)



Specifically those followers of I/O and the concept of interfaith exploration.



This is the question my preacher posed to the congregation today. A significant number of the world has been impacted by his teachings, it is an interesting question



For me I see here and in my life so many Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, etc that are charitable, loving, caring, compassionate that my mind cannot comprise an answer to this yet.

wil Dec 25, 2022

