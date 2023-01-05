Does anyone have any insight on Tubal-Cain and his daughter?

This may seem like an odd place to ask this question, but a few years ago I came across a book about the history of Wicca and “pagan” beliefs. The author claimed that Tubal-Cain was the author of witchcraft and that his daughter survived the flood and continued on with his teachings. I bring this up because I was talking to someone recently who expanded on this story, yet had no sources to back it up. He claimed that many know this story and that his daughter was the inspiration for the story of Lilith. He even speculated that she was a part of Mesopotamian history and truly did exist. She supposedly wore a hat that resembled a mountain with a serpent wrapped around it. I don’t remember the name of the book and when I look online I find some odd stories, but nothing resembling the book I read. Does anyone have any insight on this subject? I wish I remembered the name of the book. I don’t know why, but I find the story fascinating.

(moralorel 5/01/2023)

