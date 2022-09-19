Have you experienced a state of nonduality/infinity/oneness?

by

I have and the result makes me strongly believe:

consciousness has everlasting life without form after death

god is infinite unconditional love

the more we practice love, the closer we get to god but god denies no one

less strongly:

god is the mind of this infinite uncertain universe

communing with our inner god is possible and everyone has an inner god

Whether you have experienced Oneness or not, what are your thoughts about it?

(Discussion in ‘Belief and Spirituality‘ started by Vasu Devan 19/09/2022)

Visit thread:

https://www.interfaith.org/community/threads/20344/