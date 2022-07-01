Plotinus

How many are familiar with him?

For me his most important teaching is henosis and wikipedia provides a reasonable overview that will be familiar to seasoned seekers…

Hen means one, and osis suggests transformation resulting in a loose translation of “to make one”…

I would argue that this has been the greatest influence on all that is good in both Christianity and Islam, and thus provides a great foundation for mutual dialog…

It is also the foundation for most of what is called Western esotericism…

For me he and Gorakhnath compete for the greatest names in the spiritual history of this planet too few are aware of…

Of course Gorakhnath unites the Hindu and Buddhist traditions and is the originator of what is called Tantra or Kundalini…

Still it is the #1 and 2 religions vs the #3, 4, and 5 religions (he is important to Sikhism too)

Both are amazing pointers at this oneness.

