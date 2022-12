What is the way?

by

I think they are like a map, garmon or GPS, we continue to not find our way so stories, avatars or technology are created to provide us the path, to find our way back within.



Pick one, or get out a machete clear the mangroves and find your own path back home.

(wil Dec 6, 2022)

